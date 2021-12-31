Decatur man charged with arson after assault and fire Thursday night

Decatur police arrested Charles Louis Shaw, 33 of Decatur, and charged him with first-degree arson.
Just before midnight on Thursday, the Decatur Police Department and Decatur Fire and Rescue were called to a fire in the 400 block of 7th Avenue NW. According to the Deputy Fire Marshal, the fire started in a bedroom.
Police say Shaw was identified as a suspect after investigators were told he assaulted a family member at the time of the fire. The victim was taken to Decatur Morgan Hospital and later transported to UAB.
Shaw was booked into the Morgan County Jail on a $100,000 bond. The investigation is still ongoing.