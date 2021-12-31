Decatur man charged with arson after assault and fire Thursday night

You are the owner of this article.
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Alabama...

Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville affecting Madison, Jackson and
Marshall Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Even 6 inches of fast-moving flood water can knock you off your feet
and a depth of 2 feet will float your car. Never try to walk, swim,
or drive through such swift water. If you come upon flood waters,
stop, turn around and go another way.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued Saturday morning at 700 AM CST.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH LATE
TUESDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville.

* WHEN...Until early Wednesday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Flood waters affect mostly bottomland
along the river...including low lying farm and pasturelands.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:00 PM CST Friday the stage was 16.4 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 6:00 PM CST Friday was 16.6 feet.
- Forecast...The river will rise to 16.7 feet just after
midnight tonight. It will then fall to 16.2 feet and begin
rising again early Sunday afternoon. It will rise to 16.7
feet early Monday afternoon. It will then fall below flood
stage late Tuesday evening.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
16.7 feet on 03/29/1980.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 9 PM CST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of north central, northeast and northwest
Alabama and southern middle Tennessee.

* WHEN...From 9 AM to 9 PM CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Decatur man charged with arson after assault and fire Thursday night

  • 0
Charles Shaw Mug Shot

Decatur police arrested Charles Louis Shaw, 33 of Decatur, and charged him with first-degree arson.

Just before midnight on Thursday, the Decatur Police Department and Decatur Fire and Rescue were called to a fire in the 400 block of 7th Avenue NW.  According to the Deputy Fire Marshal, the fire started in a bedroom.

Police say Shaw was identified as a suspect after investigators were told he assaulted a family member at the time of the fire. The victim was taken to Decatur Morgan Hospital and later transported to UAB.

Shaw was booked into the Morgan County Jail on a $100,000 bond. The investigation is still ongoing.

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

