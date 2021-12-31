Decatur man charged with arson after assault and fire Thursday night

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Alabama... Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville affecting Madison, Jackson and Marshall Counties. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Even 6 inches of fast-moving flood water can knock you off your feet and a depth of 2 feet will float your car. Never try to walk, swim, or drive through such swift water. If you come upon flood waters, stop, turn around and go another way. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Saturday morning at 700 AM CST. && ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH LATE TUESDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville. * WHEN...Until early Wednesday morning. * IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Flood waters affect mostly bottomland along the river...including low lying farm and pasturelands. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 6:00 PM CST Friday the stage was 16.4 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 6:00 PM CST Friday was 16.6 feet. - Forecast...The river will rise to 16.7 feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall to 16.2 feet and begin rising again early Sunday afternoon. It will rise to 16.7 feet early Monday afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage late Tuesday evening. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 16.7 feet on 03/29/1980. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&