Decatur man charged after searches at 5 suspected gambling, drug dens

A Decatur man faces multiple charges after raids at five suspected gambling and drug dens.
Keithan Tarrell Swoopes, 41, was arrested Thursday after a months-long investigation led to four building searches in the 1,200 block of 21st Avenue SW and the search of a residence in the 1,300 block of Alpine Street SE.
He was out on bond for the previous certain persons forbidden to possess a firearm and promoting gambling charges, police said.
The Decatur Police Department said the searches uncovered numerous gambling devices, firearms, distribution quantities of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, and cash.
Swoopes was charged with certain persons forbidden to possess a firearm, possession of marijuana, promoting gambling, and illegal possession of drug paraphernalia.
He was transported to the Morgan County Jail. Bond was set at $60,600.