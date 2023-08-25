 Skip to main content
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 PM
CDT SATURDAY...

* WHAT...For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot
conditions with heat index values up to 112. For the Heat
Advisory, heat index values up to 108 expected.

* WHERE...Lauderdale, Colbert, Franklin AL, Lawrence, Limestone,
Madison, Morgan and Cullman Counties.

* WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, until 8 PM CDT Friday.
For the Heat Advisory, from 8 PM Friday to 7 PM CDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Decatur man charged after searches at 5 suspected gambling, drug dens

  • Updated
  • 0

A Decatur man faces multiple charges after raids at five suspected gambling and drug dens.

Keithan Tarrell Swoopes, 41, was arrested Thursday after a months-long investigation led to four building searches in the 1,200 block of 21st Avenue SW and the search of a residence in the 1,300 block of Alpine Street SE.

He was out on bond for the previous certain persons forbidden to possess a firearm and promoting gambling charges, police said.

The Decatur Police Department said the searches uncovered numerous gambling devices, firearms, distribution quantities of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, and cash.

Swoopes was charged with certain persons forbidden to possess a firearm, possession of marijuana, promoting gambling, and illegal possession of drug paraphernalia.

He was transported to the Morgan County Jail. Bond was set at $60,600.

Keithan Tarrell Swoopes

Keithan Tarrell Swoopes

