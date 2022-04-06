Decatur man charged after drugs found during traffic stop

A Decatur man was arrested after police say he was found with drugs during a traffic stop.
Matthew Leon Mosley, 31, was stopped in a vehicle near Lindo Avenue and Towerview Street SW on April 5.
The Decatur Police Department says Mosley initially gave investigators a fake name. He eventually was found to have multiple active warrants for his arrest. Mosley was found to have synthetic cannabinoids (spice), marijuana, and drug paraphernalia, police said.
Mosley was charged with obstructing justice - using a false identity, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and a traffic violation.
He was taken to the Morgan County Jail. Bond was set at $4,400.