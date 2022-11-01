Decatur man charged after brief chase leads to discovery of about 1 kilo of meth

A Decatur man is now facing a drug trafficking charge after the Morgan County Sheriff's Office says agents found about 1 kilogram of methamphetamine during a traffic stop Monday.
The sheriff's office said agents with its drug enforcement unit were investigating a case in the area of Moulton Street and 22nd Avenue in Decatur when they pulled over 29-year-old Jurion Dajuan Johnson.
Johnson drove off in the middle of the traffic stop, prompting a short chase by agents, according to the sheriff's office. It was during the investigation and incident that agents found the drugs, the sheriff's office said.
Johnson was charged with trafficking in methamphetamine and attempting to elude law enforcement. He was booked into the Morgan County Jail in lieu of $30,300 bond.