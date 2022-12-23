Decatur man charged after allegedly shooting gas station clerk multiple times

A Decatur man has been charged with assault after police say he shot someone multiple times at a gas station Friday.
Decatur Police Department said officers responded to the Sunoco gas station in the 1800 block of Beltline Road SW on Friday to find the clerk with multiple gunshot wounds.
The victim was taken to Huntsville Hospital due to the severity of his injuries, police said, and 31-year-old Calvin Bridges Jr. was soon identified as the suspect.
Patrol officers and members of the department's vice/narcotics unit surveyed a possible location for Bridges until a search warrant could be executed by SWAT, police said.
Bridges was arrested on one count of first-degree assault and booked into the Morgan County Jail in lieu of $100,000 bond.