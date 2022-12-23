 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Life threatening wind chills as low as 10 to 15 below
zero, mainly in the higher elevations. Other locations will
reach zero to 10 below zero.

* WHERE...Northern Alabama and southern middle Tennessee.

* WHEN...Through noon CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could result in
hypothermia or frostbite if precautions are not taken.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate layered clothing, a hat, and gloves.

&&

Decatur man charged after allegedly shooting gas station clerk multiple times

  • 0
Calvin Bridges Jr.

Calvin Bridges Jr.

A Decatur man has been charged with assault after police say he shot someone multiple times at a gas station Friday.

Decatur Police Department said officers responded to the Sunoco gas station in the 1800 block of Beltline Road SW on Friday to find the clerk with multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was taken to Huntsville Hospital due to the severity of his injuries, police said, and 31-year-old Calvin Bridges Jr. was soon identified as the suspect. 

Patrol officers and members of the department's vice/narcotics unit surveyed a possible location for Bridges until a search warrant could be executed by SWAT, police said. 

Bridges was arrested on one count of first-degree assault and booked into the Morgan County Jail in lieu of $100,000 bond.

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

Recommended for you