Decatur man arrested on drug charges while out on bond for shooting into occupied dwelling

A Decatur man was arrested on drug-related charges while out on bond for shooting into an occupied dwelling, according to the Decatur Police Department.
Antonio Anderson, 26, was charged with possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving with a suspended license, and failure to yield into an emergency vehicle.
In June, Decatur police opened a drug investigation into the 1700 block of Wilshire Avenue SW with Anderson as the primary suspect.
Police say investigators determined Anderson had active felony warrants with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office and active warrants with the Decatur Police Department.
On Wednesday, investigators conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle occupied by Anderson on Kathy Lane, near Saginaw Lane SW.
Police say Anderson failed to stop until he reached a residence in the 1700 block of Wilshire Avenue SW where investigators then detained him for his active warrants.
During the traffic stop, Anderson was found with a distribution quantity of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
Anderson was booked into the Morgan County Jail without bond.