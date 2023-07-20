Decatur man arrested in ongoing SBI Internet Crimes Against Children investigation

A Decatur man was arrested as the result of an ongoing Internet Crimes Against Children investigation, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
Corey Crowley, 44, was charged with four counts of possession with intent to disseminate obscene matter.
On Wednesday, ALEA says special agents with ALEA's State Bureau of Investigation Internet Crimes Against Children Unit and Homeland Security Investigations, along with assistance from ALEA’s Tactical Team, executed a search warrant for Crowley.
The warrant is in relation to an ongoing ICAC investigation, ALEA says.
Crowley was taken into custody off Crestview Drive SE in Decatur and booked into the Morgan County Jail.
Upon completion of the investigation, ALEA says the findings will be turned over to the Morgan County District Attorney’s Office.