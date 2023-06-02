 Skip to main content
Decatur man arrested for selling meth

A Decatur man was arrested for multiple drug-related charges, according to the Decatur Police Department.

Denny Spears, 39, was identified as a suspect when police opened an investigation into the sales of methamphetamine in the 1000 block of Skyview Street SW during the month of May.

Police say Spears sold methamphetamine on one occasion during the investigation.

On Thursday, investigators executed a search warrant at the residence and found methamphetamine as well as drug paraphernalia.

Police arrested Spears for distribution of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, and illegal possession of drug paraphernalia.

Spears was booked into the Morgan County jail. Bond was set at $6,300.

