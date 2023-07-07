Decatur man arrested after police find him with oxycodone, marijuana in vehicle with juvenile

A Decatur man was arrested for drug-related charges while out on bond for an assault charge, according to the Decatur Police Department.
Kaleeb D’Vante Jones, 22, was charged with distribution of a controlled substance, chemical endangerment of a child, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, and possession of marijuana.
Over a course of several months, police say they conducted an investigation into the distribution of narcotics by Jones. Police say Jones sold a controlled substance on one occasion and a warrant for distribution of a controlled substance was obtained for his arrest.
On Thursday, investigators conducted a vehicle stop on a vehicle occupied by Jones and a juvenile near the intersection of Ragland Street SW and Runnymead Avenue SW.
Police say a vehicle search was conducted where they located a quantity of oxycodone and marijuana in the vehicle.
Jones was then placed under arrest and transported to the Morgan County Jail.
The Department of Human Resources was notified and the juvenile was released to a family member.
Jones’ bond was set at $503,800.
Since Jones was already out on bond for assault at the time of arrest, police say a bond revocation is pending.