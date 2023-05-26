Decatur man arrested after guns, meth, more found in his home

A Decatur man was arrested for various charges, according to the Decatur Police Department.
Cody Breeding, 37, was arrested for certain persons forbidden to possess a pistol, two counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana in the second degree, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Breeding’s arrest was the result of an investigation that took place during the month of April.
Decatur police had received complaints of drug activity in the 3600 block of W. Chapel Hill Road. Breeding was identified as the primary suspect.
Once investigators obtained a search warrant for Breeding’s residence, they seized multiple firearms, a quantity of methamphetamine, a quantity of Suboxone, a quantity of marijuana, and drug paraphernalia.
Breeding was located on Wednesday and taken into custody on the warrants, police say.
Breeding was booked into the Morgan County jail. Bond was set at $5,100.