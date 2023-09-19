 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Decatur man arrested, accused of striking person in the face with glass bottle

  • Updated
  • 0

A Decatur man was arrested after striking another person with a glass bottle.

Jahbarie Azyron Young, 21, was charged with assault.

According to the Decatur Police Department, officers responded Sept. 12 to a reported assault near the intersection of North Street and 14th Avenue SE.

Upon arrival, officers made contact with a victim suffering from a laceration to the face.

Police say the victim reported being struck in the face with a glass bottle during an altercation.

The victim was treated for non-life-threatening injuries at a local hospital.

Police say Young was identified as the suspect during the investigation. Young was located Monday and taken into custody.

Young was booked into the Morgan County Jail with bond set at $20,000.

Jahbarie Azyron Young

Jahbarie Azyron Young

Download our WAAY 31 News and Weather apps. Follow us on FacebookInstagramTwitter and YouTube. Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

Recommended for you