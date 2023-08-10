Decatur man accused of sexually abusing juvenile multiple times at his home

A Decatur man faces a sexual abuse charge after a tip came in from Lauderdale County.
According to the Decatur Police Department, a Family Services Unit detective on Aug. 2 received a report from a Lauderdale County Department of Human Resources worker about a sexual abuse incident that happened in Decatur.
The Lauderdale County worker said a female juvenile was subjected to sexual contact by Lucas Rymer, 26, on multiple occasions at his Decatur residence.
After an investigation, Rymer was arrested and charged.
According to court documents, Rymer waived his Miranda rights and confessed to the activity. The documents reveal Rymer said he began touching the victim while she was asleep "around 2021," and the most recent time was this summer.
He was booked in the Morgan County Jail on Thursday. Bond was set at $50,000.