Decatur, Madison city schools ramp up hiring efforts for 2022-2023 school year

School districts across North Alabama are ramping up recruitment efforts.
Madison City Schools and Decatur City Schools held job fairs Tuesday to prepare for the 2022-2023 school year.
There's hundreds of positions available between the districts.
"We are making more of a concerted effort to get the word out to everyone," said Yvette Evans, Decatur's deputy superintendent of instruction.
Decatur City Schools is looking to hire 60 certified teachers and 20 classified employees. Although that may seem like a large number, that's consistent with years past.
"On the average, we hire about 60 to 70 teachers," said Evans.
But one difference for the district this year is that officials are more proactive with recruitment efforts.
"I think we normally have one recruiting fair a year, but we've had two (this year)," said Evans.
Evans said the teacher shortage impacted most schools in the nation. Now, the focus is not only hiring but also retaining employees.
"We try to do a really good job investing in our people and making sure that their aspirations are met. We do a lot in terms of professional development," said Evans.
Madison City Schools has same goal.
"We have mentors that we have within the school. The mentoring program is for three years instead of just one year ... so we've got teachers that work with other teachers within the school," said Daphne Jah, coordinator of personnel for Madison City Schools.
Both districts are making efforts to hire for a variety of positions. Decatur City Schools is hiring bus drivers, maintenance workers, custodians, teachers and more.
Madison City Schools hiring similar positions, as well as support staff paraprofessionals.
Click here for jobs with Decatur City Schools and here for jobs with Madison City Schools.