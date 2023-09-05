 Skip to main content
Decatur jewelry theft suspect caught in Arkansas

  • Updated
  • 0

A woman suspected of stealing jewelry in Decatur earlier this year is in jail after being caught in another state.

The Decatur Police Department said a resident reported the theft of two pieces of jewelry on March 16. The pieces, each valued at more than $2,500, were taken from the victim’s home in the 1,200 block of Park Street SE.

Police identified Sarah Lynn Roberts, 38, of Danville as a suspect. She was picked up in Arkansas on Aug. 16 and extradited to the Morgan County Jail on Sunday.

She was booked in the jail on two property theft warrants. Bond was set at $60,000.

Sarah Lynn Roberts

