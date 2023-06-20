Decatur hosting men's and women's Gulf Coast Athletic Conference Cross Country Championship

The Gulf Coast Athletic Conference awarded the men's and women's Cross Country Championship to the city of Decatur.
For the next three years the championship will be held at the Oakville Indian Mound Park bringing tourism, philanthropy and entertainment to the city.
The Decatur Morgan County bid process started after they hosted the championship for the first time last year.
The community, along with the Gulf Coast Athletic Conference, loved the course which led to the decision to have the city of Decatur continue running the championship.
“We could not be more happy to be back here in this community where our institutions, where our athletes feel welcome. It felt really good so we are so excited about this partnership and that it's going to be more long-term now", the Gulf Coast Athletic Conference Commissioner Dr. Kiki Baker Barns said.
Barns said the course is "second to none" and challenging enough to prepare their student-athletes for nationals.
“It's a great place because we feel like we're home and that we’re going to be welcome - that's No. 1”, Barns said.
“But No. 2, our opportunity to work with student-athletes in this community and inspire young people I think is the other thing that makes this partnership really special.”
Decatur Director of Sports Development Don Dukemineer says this partnership will be great for the city.
“That's what we really focused on with this bid, is having them to experience the community not just coming in here and running and then leaving,” Dukemineer said.
“But also learning a little about Decatur and figuring out, OK we're coming here to run and to compete, but maybe there may be another visit along the line where we bring our families or come back for a vacation, and that was our goal ultimately.”
The 2023 Cross Country Championship will take place Oct. 12.