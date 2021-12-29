Decatur Hobby Lobby employee arrested following Christmas Eve sex assault inside store

Decatur police arrested a Hobby Lobby employee following an alleged sexual assault inside the store on Christmas Eve, WAAY 31 has learned.
Adam Blake Stanley was picked up by police Dec. 29 and booked into the Morgan County Jail.
According to police reports a 17-year-old woman was forced into a back stock room inside the arts and crafts store where Stanely admitted to police he sexually assaulted the unidentified victim.
Police report the victim got away from her attacker and alerted a store manager who called police.
Stanley faces a first-degree sexual abuse charge. Bond was set at $15,000.
WAAY 31 reached out to Hobby Lobby for a comment and they refused to make any statements about the incident.