Decatur Hobby Lobby employee arrested following Christmas Eve sex assault inside store

You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in Huntsville AL has issued a Flood
Warning for the following rivers in Alabama...

Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville affecting Madison, Jackson and
Marshall Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued Thursday morning at 715 AM CST.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH LATE FRIDAY
NIGHT...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville.

* WHEN...From late tonight to early Saturday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Flood waters affect mostly bottomland
along the river...including low lying farm and pasturelands.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:00 PM CST Wednesday the stage was 10.6 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
late tonight to a crest of 16.5 feet tomorrow evening. It
will then fall below flood stage Friday evening.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
16.5 feet on 01/17/1997.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

TORNADO WATCH 570 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 10 PM CST THIS EVENING FOR
THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN ALABAMA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 6 COUNTIES

IN NORTH CENTRAL ALABAMA

CULLMAN               MADISON               MORGAN

IN NORTHEAST ALABAMA

DEKALB                JACKSON               MARSHALL

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALBERTVILLE, ARAB, BOAZ, CULLMAN,
DECATUR, FORT PAYNE, GUNTERSVILLE, HUNTSVILLE, RAINSVILLE,
AND SCOTTSBORO.

Weather Alert

TORNADO WATCH 570 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM CST FOR THE
FOLLOWING LOCATIONS

AL
.    ALABAMA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE

BLOUNT               CHEROKEE            COLBERT
CULLMAN              DEKALB              ETOWAH
FAYETTE              FRANKLIN            JACKSON
LAMAR                LAUDERDALE          LAWRENCE
LIMESTONE            MADISON             MARION
MARSHALL             MORGAN              WALKER
WINSTON

Decatur Hobby Lobby employee arrested following Christmas Eve sex assault inside store

  • Updated
  • 0
Adam Blake Stanley

Adam Blake Stanley

 Morgan County Jail

Decatur police arrested a Hobby Lobby employee following an alleged sexual assault inside the store on Christmas Eve, WAAY 31 has learned. 

Adam Blake Stanley was picked up by police Dec. 29 and booked into the Morgan County Jail. 

According to police reports 17-year-old woman was forced into a back stock room inside the arts and crafts store where Stanely admitted to police he sexually assaulted the unidentified victim. 

Hobby Lobby Decatur, Alabama

Police report the victim got away from her attacker and alerted a store manager who called police. 

Stanley faces a first-degree sexual abuse charge. Bond was set at $15,000. 

WAAY 31 reached out to Hobby Lobby for a comment and they refused to make any statements about the incident. 

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com