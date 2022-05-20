Decatur Heritage falls in 2A State Championship

JACKSONVILLE — G.W. Long High School completed a two-game sweep of Decatur Heritage with Thursday’s 8-1 win in Game 2 and the Rebels captured the 2022 AHSAA Class 2A State Baseball Championship.
G.W. Long, coached by Drew Miller, the state crown was the program’s 17th overall – adding to what was already the AHSAA state record for most baseball titles in history.
For Miller, the state title was the fifth won under his coaching tutelage and the first since winning three in a row from 2017-2019. His dad Earl Miller coached 10 state championships and current UMS-Wright baseball coach Kevin Raley coached the Rebels’ first two in 1989 and 1991.
“The best one is the last one, there’s no ranking,” said Miller when asked about where this ranks among his five titles as head coach. “We’re really enjoying this. It’s enjoyable every single time.”
The Rebels finished state runner-up in 2021.
Blayne McDaniel was named the Most Valuable Player of the Class 2A Baseball Championship Series after a dominant Game 2 performance on the mound against the Eagles. He pitched a complete game for the Rebels, allowing four hits, one earned run and a walk while striking out 12.
“I’m so proud of this guy to my right,” said Miller, pointing to McDaniel. “Unbelievable performance and I couldn’t be more proud of our guys.”
G.W. Long (34-8) put a run on the board early, with an RBI single from Jack Chancey to drive in Trevor Morris in the bottom of the first inning and added two more runs on a couple of Decatur Heritage miscues to lead 3-0.
Decatur Heritage (30-12), coach by Steve Meek, scored its only run in the top of the fourth inning, with an RBI single from Cole O’Brien scoring Paxton Tarver.
A wild pitch in the bottom of the fourth inning gave Hayes Horne the opportunity to put another run on the board for G.W. Long, giving the Rebels a 4-1 lead.
Decatur Heritage starter Bryant Sparkman pitched four innings, allowing six hits, two earned runs and three walks while striking out three. Bo Solley relieved him and pitched the final two innings, giving up four hits, an earned run and a walk while striking out three.
Horne picked up an RBI in the bottom of the sixth inning for the Rebels, with a single that brought home Brody Walker.
G.W. Long scored its final four runs in the bottom of the sixth inning with an RBI single up the middle from McDaniel bringing home Hayes Horne for his second run of the contest. After Chancey reached on a fielders’ choice to second, Morris scored from a fielding error by the shortstop. The Rebels capped off their productive sixth inning with an RBI single from Jackson Dasinger that scored Chancey.
Brant Brady, McDaniel, and Horne all finished the day with two hits for the Rebels, with McDaniel, Chancey, Dasinger and Horne all picking up an RBI. Nash Rippen and Bryant Sparkman each slugged a double for the Eagles.
The Class 5A championship series between Russellville (34-12) and Holtville (34-5) will conclude Thursday afternoon at Jacksonville State beginning at 4 p.m. The first game of the championship series for Classes 1A and 6A are scheduled for Oxford’s Choccolocco Park. Bayshore Christian (27-5) meets Lindsay Lane Christian (28-6) at 4 p.m. in the 1A series. Pelham (18-18-1) faces Hartselle (36-4) at 7 p.m., in Class 6A.
