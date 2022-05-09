Decatur Heritage Eagles sign to continue baseball careers

It was signing day at Decatur Heritage Christian Academy as Eagles baseball stars Cole O’Brien and Nash Rippen committed to continue their academic and athletic careers.
O’Brien, a pitcher and outfielder, will be playing for the Columbia State Chargers next year. O’Brien said he couldn’t be happier about making his commitment official.
“I had a couple of other offers, but when I went and visited and when I got there I kind of just fell in love with the town, the coaches and just kind of the program feel," he said. "It’s really blue-collar, which I love. They work really hard and they’re a really storied program, really known program.”
For first-baseman Nash Rippen, the decision to attend Wallace State was an easy one. He has previous relationships with a handful of the Lions, and it keeps him close to his family.
“Can’t even describe it,” he said. “It’s crazy, man. All of the work that goes in and then you know everybody else that helps you along the way, it’s just great.”
But before they can call themselves college athletes, both guys know the job isn’t finished. The Eagles have a state semifinal matchup with Mars Hill on Thursday and they want to go out on top.
“That’s always been our goal — get a blue map, get rings — and we’re closer than we’ve ever been,” Rippen said.
“I think this is one of the best teams to ever come through this school, and I think we got the best chance to do it we’ve had in a while, so I think we’re gonna get it done,” O’Brien added.