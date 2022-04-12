Decatur focusing on residential growth in 2022

A major focus for the city of Decatur in 2022 is residential growth.
During Decatur's State of the City forum on Tuesday, representatives focused on the importance of growing the community so all sectors can prosper.
City Council President Jacob Ladner said, in the years to come, Decatur will be a place where more people will want to live and work.
For that to become a reality, the city is focusing on one thing to support residential growth.
"Infrastructure," said Decatur Mayor Tab Bowling. "Our budget is in excellent condition, we have the ARPA fund, which is the stimulus fund to support the infrastructure."
Bowling said one of the projects underway is the overpass on Alabama 20. That will be completed in either August or September.
That's one project of the many on the radar for Decatur.
Bowling said, long-term, they're looking to add a new bridge into the city to help with traffic flow.
Current renovations include revamping the entrance to the city on Sixth Avenue.
"That's the foyer to our home, to welcome our residents and our guests," said Bowling.
That project is 30% through design and ready to be submitted to the Alabama Department of Transportation.
With significant residential growth anticipated, traffic and drainage improvements are also on the to-do list for the city. Eighty percent of Decatur's stimulus package will go to infrastructure in 2022.
Bowling said revenue has grown 10% compared to the year before, and the unemployment rate sits at 2.2%.
Bowling also said more workforce and business growth will come once more people live in the city.