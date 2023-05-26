 Skip to main content
Decatur Fire: Woman suffers hand amputation at Wolverine Industries in Decatur

  • Updated
Wolverine Industries

Image from Wolverine Industries website

A worker at Wolverine Industries lost her hand during an accident at the Decatur facility on Friday.

Decatur Fire Department responded to the plant about 2:32 p.m. Friday and found a 38-year-old woman with a hand amputation, said Lt. Brandon Sivley.

When they arrived, the employee was sitting in a chair. Sivley said EMS provided a tourniquet and gave medicine to stabilize her.

She was airlifted to UAB Hospital for treatment.

Wolverine “is a full-service aluminum extrusion plant offering 6,000 series extrusions as well as custom fabrication and friction stir welding solutions to the markets we serve,” according to its website.

