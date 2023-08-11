 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM CDT SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 109 expected.

* WHERE...In Alabama, Limestone, Madison, Morgan and Marshall
Counties. In Tennessee, Lincoln County.

* WHEN...From noon to 8 PM CDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Decatur Fire & Rescue watching supplies as demand for Narcan spikes

  • Updated
  • 0
Opioid Overdoses

As the opioid crisis continues to grow, emergency medical providers have turned to a certain drug, naloxone, to treat overdose victims.

Because of the demand for this drug, there are reports of shortages by drug manufacturers.

Emergency technicians are watching their supplies of naloxone, or the brand name Narcan, but say they are taking the possibility of a shortage one day at a time.

Naloxone has become widely used by emergency medical providers.

At Decatur Fire and Rescue, all staff are trained to administer the drug.

According to the National Institute on Drug Abuse, there has been a 94 percent increase of naloxone in the past 10 years.

Most states have passed laws to widen the use of the drug by family and friends in an effort to reverse the increase of fatal opioid overdoses.

"We're at an all time high with opioid deaths. In the United States, we're about 250,000 deaths a year. All time high. So, that affects Morgan County and the city of Decatur just the same,” said Lt. Lyle Willits of Decatur Fire and Rescue. “We can only get so much naloxone, or Narcan, if it's available. And so that tells us that the demand for it is on the increase across the country.”

