Decatur Fire & Rescue watching supplies as demand for Narcan spikes

As the opioid crisis continues to grow, emergency medical providers have turned to a certain drug, naloxone, to treat overdose victims.
Because of the demand for this drug, there are reports of shortages by drug manufacturers.
Emergency technicians are watching their supplies of naloxone, or the brand name Narcan, but say they are taking the possibility of a shortage one day at a time.
Naloxone has become widely used by emergency medical providers.
At Decatur Fire and Rescue, all staff are trained to administer the drug.
According to the National Institute on Drug Abuse, there has been a 94 percent increase of naloxone in the past 10 years.
Most states have passed laws to widen the use of the drug by family and friends in an effort to reverse the increase of fatal opioid overdoses.
"We're at an all time high with opioid deaths. In the United States, we're about 250,000 deaths a year. All time high. So, that affects Morgan County and the city of Decatur just the same,” said Lt. Lyle Willits of Decatur Fire and Rescue. “We can only get so much naloxone, or Narcan, if it's available. And so that tells us that the demand for it is on the increase across the country.”