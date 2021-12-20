Decatur Fire & Rescue taking Santa on pre-Christmas trip through the city

Decatur Fire & Rescue is taking Santa Claus on a tour of Decatur Wednesday morning before he heads off to the North Pole for Christmas.
According to the department, Tower 4 will take him on a ride, concentrating on areas near elementary schools.
Here’s the route where you can get a look of Santa:
Ben Davis 9 a.m. west Moulton to Danville Rd
West Decatur 9:30 a.m. 3rd St to overpass to Gordon
Banks Caudell 9:45 a.m. Gordon to Somerville
Oak Park 10 a.m. 16th Ave to Magnolia
Walter Jackson 10:15 a.m. Magnolia to Greenwood
Eastwood 10:30 a.m. Magnolia/14th/ Austinville/Clara
Austinville 11 a.m. Spring to Tammy
Francis Nungester 11:10 a.m. Tammy to Way thru the Woods
Chestnut Grove 11:20 a.m. Danville/Westmeade/Aubur
Julian Harris 11:35 a.m. Westmeade/ 19th
Woodmeade 11:50 a.m.
Santa’s ride will end at the Brick at Noon, where children can have their photos taken with him and the fire truck.