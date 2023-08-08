Decatur Fire & Rescue responds to 'person on fire' on Acadia Drive

Decatur Fire & Rescue was dispatched at approximately 3:27 a.m. for a "person on fire" in the 2200 block of Acadia Drive in Decatur.
The fire department says, upon arrival, crews found a female victim with first and second degree burns to approximately 40 percent of her body.
She was immediately loaded and transported to the University at Birmingham's burn center by Decatur Morgan EMS.
Decatur Fire & Rescue says they extinguished a small fire in what is believed to be the patient's residence.
Although the fire is listed as incendiary in nature, the incident is still under investigation by Decatur Police Department.