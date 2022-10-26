Decatur Fire & Rescue offer tips for heating your home safely this winter following small space heater fire

Right now some days are warmer than others as the seasons change, but winter is approaching and that means people will be looking for ways to heat their home.
"It's one of those close calls and this is the time to use it as a teaching tool," Decatur Fire & Rescue Fire Marshal Jason Jones said.
A close call was prevented from potentially being much worse by Decatur Fire & Rescue on Wednesday when a piece of foam near a space heater caught on fire.
"This is the time of year that we deal with it and thankfully it wasn't any casualty from the fire," Jones said.
According to the National Fire Protection Association, heating equipment is a leading cause of fires in homes across the U.S.
Space heaters are convenient and cost-effective, but they come with risks too.
"We know that they are going to get used, but we just want to make sure people do it safely," Jones said.
Below are some tips from the National Fire Protection Association to keep in mind when purchasing or using a space heater:
- Purchase a heater with the seal of a qualified testing laboratory.
- Keep the heater at least 3 feet away from anything that can burn.
- Choose a heater with a thermostat and overheat protection.
- Place the heater on a solid, flat surface.
- Make sure it has an auto shut-off to turn the heater off if it tips over.
- Plug the heater directly into the wall outlet, never use an extension cord.
- Turn heater off and unplug it when you leave the room or go to bed.
Fire Marshal Jones adds being sure your space heater is UL rated is also important.
He says being mindful in general really is key to preventing a fire.
"Good housekeeping, making sure blankets anything like that, that can be a trailer between a heating source and something else. Make sure loose papers anything like that. Like I said, just good housekeeping," Jones said.
Jones also warns heating your home with your oven is a bad idea and also extremely dangerous.
He also says extension cords are not meant for long time use and can be a fire hazard as well.
Now is also a good time, he says to check your smoke detectors to make sure they're working properly.
For more information from the National Fire Protection Association click here.