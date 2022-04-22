Decatur Fire & Rescue engine damaged after being hit on highway

A Decatur Fire & Rescue engine was hit on Highway 20 on Friday morning.
No injuries were reported.
The department will use a reserve truck until the damaged one can be repaired.
