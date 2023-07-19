Decatur Fire & Rescue: 2 structure fires believed to be caused by storms

Decatur Fire & Rescue has reported two structure fires that are believed to have resulted from Tuesday’s storms.
Wheeler Estates Apartments
On Tuesday evening about 9:44 p.m., Decatur Fire & Rescue received a call of a business fire alarm at Wheeler Estates Apartments at 134 McEntire Lane SW in Decatur.
According to the fire department, units were advised of a probable lightning strike to the structure, with smoke and flames showing on the back side of Building C.
With fire alarm activation, occupants were evacuated from Building C.
The fire department reports fire was heavily involved in the attic area and ladders and there was evidence of smoke and fire damage through the electrical system of the North apartments of Building C. Power was initially turned off to the entire complex, however, it was restored to all units except Building C once all fire was extinguished.
The fire department says the fire sprinkler system did not engage, due to no specific sprinkler heads receiving fire damage to activate. There was, however, fire alarm activation on-site and also alarm activation to other Wheeler Estates buildings during their time on the scene.
There were no known injuries related to this incident.
Occupants were assisted by Wheeler Estates Apartment management for displacement and the American Red Cross. The fire department says all 36 units for Building C were displaced at the time, until structural, electrical, and fire protection measures can be assessed.
The fire department says the cause is listed as natural, most probably due to lightning. However, the fire remains under investigation at this time.
Any further information regarding Wheeler Estates Apartments and this ongoing fire recovery process should be referred to Wheeler Estates management, the fire department says.
Hartselle Residence
On Wednesday about 4:33 a.m., Decatur Fire & Rescue received another call of a structure fire located at 5269 Danville Road SW in Hartselle.
Units were advised the 911 caller stated there was a fire inside the house.
The fire department says occupants stated prior issues with some appliances during the lightning storm of the evening earlier.
One of the occupants attempted to use a fire extinguisher to help escape the fire.
The fire department reports heavy damage was noted throughout the structure, especially in the attic area.
Although there were no injuries related to this incident, the family lost four pets.
The occupants are being assisted by family after being displaced due to the fire.
The fire department says the cause is listed as natural, most probably due to lightning, and remains under investigation at this time.