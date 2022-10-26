Decatur fire marshal reminds public to stay safe when using space heaters

Right now, some days are warmer than others as the seasons change, but winter is approaching, and that means people will be looking for ways to heat their homes.
For some, that means turning on a space heater, and it's important to stay safe when doing so — or you might end up needing a visit from your local fire department.
"It's one of those close calls, and this is the time to use it as a teaching tool," Decatur Fire & Rescue Fire Marshal Jason Jones said of a recent incident in his jurisdiction.
That close call was prevented from potentially being much worse by Decatur Fire & Rescue when a piece of foam near a space heater caught on fire Wednesday.
"This is the time of year that we deal with it, and thankfully, it wasn't any casualty from the fire," Jones said.
According to the National Fire Protection Association, heating equipment is a leading cause of fires in homes across the U.S.
Space heaters are convenient and cost-effective, but they come with risks, too.
"We know that they are going to get used, but we just want to make sure people do it safely," Jones said.
Below are some tips from the National Fire Protection Association to keep in mind when purchasing or using a space heater:
- Purchase a heater with the seal of a qualified testing laboratory.
- Keep the heater at least 3 feet away from anything that can burn.
- Choose a heater with a thermostat and overheat protection.
- Place the heater on a solid, flat surface.
- Make sure it shuts off automatically if it tips over.
- Plug the heater directly into the wall outlet. Never use an extension cord.
- Turn the heater off and unplug it when you leave the room or go to bed.
Being sure your space heater is UL rated is also important, Jones added.
He said being mindful in general really is key to preventing a fire. He advised making sure blankets, loose papers and other items aren't left near the heating source.
"Good housekeeping — making sure blankets, anything like that, that can be a trailer between a heating source and something else. Make sure loose papers, anything like that. Like I said, just good housekeeping," Jones said.
Jones warned that heating your home with your oven is a bad idea and extremely dangerous. He also said extension cords are not meant for longtime use and can be a fire hazard as well.
Now is also a good time, he said, to check your smoke detectors and make sure they're working properly.
For more information from the National Fire Protection Association, click here.