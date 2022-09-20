Decatur fire chief hopes citywide pay increase will help department recruit new firefighters

Employees with the city of Decatur are getting a pay raise after the city council approved a 6% cost-of-living adjustment for all full-time workers.
City officials hope the increase will help recruitment efforts for firefighters, police officers and other city employees.
Decatur has more than 500 employees working for the city, and the 6% wage increase will cost the city roughly $2 million. It's a cost that Mayor Tab Bowling said is necessary in such a booming job market.
"With all these jobs coming to the area, there was a vacuum, if you will, where people were able to get better jobs. And it left a lot of openings," said Bowling. "And so we've seen that in some of our departments, where people have been able to better themselves, and so we needed to make adjustments."
Many of the job openings are in law enforcement and at the fire department. Decatur Fire Chief Tracy Thornton said his department needed this raise to continue providing quality service throughout Decatur.
"We depend on having good people in our department to come to you, to help you during your time of emergency," said Thornton.
However, finding good people is becoming more and more difficult. When Thornton went through recruitment back in 1998, Decatur Fire & Rescue had more than 800 people apply to be a firefighter.
During the most recent recruiting period, Thornton said, "we had 43 applications. That's all we had. So yeah, I would say this is probably the most difficult time for recruitment that the city has ever seen."
He said part of the problem is competing with quality jobs outside of the fire department, such as with nearby manufacturers like 3M and ULA.
"We don't only compete against Huntsville and Madison and Cullman for firefighters, but we compete against those places too, so it makes it pretty hard for us right now," said Thornton.
The city of Decatur hopes a 6% wage increase will encourage more people to come work in the public sector.
"If people are happy, they're going to be the No. 1 recruiters. They'll be telling people about coming to work for the city of Decatur," said Bowling.
"We just want to make sure that we continue to compensate the employees the way we want to, where people want to come here and work for the city of Decatur," said Thornton.
The fire department currently has three open positions, plus a few positions that are actively being filled. For those interested in applying, click here.
The 6% COLA goes into effect on Oct. 1, during the start of the 2023 fiscal year.