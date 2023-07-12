Decatur Fire and Rescue sends well wishes to Birmingham firefighters shot at fire station

A shooting in Birmingham that left two firefighters injured is being felt by firefighters across Alabama.
It hits close to home for fire departments across the state, including Decatur Fire & Rescue.
"Anytime something like this in the first responder community happens, it hits home and everybody takes it to heart," Decatur Fire and Rescue Lt. Brandon Sivley said.
The shooting described as something you never want to see happen.
Birmingham officers say the shooting took place as firefighters were doing morning checks at the fire station.
The bay door was open, which is not uncommon, and the shooter unfortunately took advantage resulting in serious injuries to two firefighters.
The morning checks are something fire departments across the country do daily to ensure they and their equipment are ready to help the community when needed.
This crime is shocking to so many.
"We just want to send our well wishes to those individuals and hopefully they have a speedy recovery," Lt. Sivley said.
Fire stations are a safe place and always open to the community.
Decatur Fire and Rescue asks if you'd like to visit any fire station in the city to please call ahead.