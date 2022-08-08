Decatur father and son walk for pancreatic cancer, veterans causes

A North Alabama father-son duo is back home after helping to raise money and awareness for pancreatic cancer and supporting veterans.
Lieutenant Colonel Michael Snyder, Army Retired and his son Creighton caught up with Kenny Mintz in Colorado over the weekend.
Mintz is in the middle of a more than 3,000 mile journey that began on April 1 at the Lincoln Memorial in D.C. and will end in his hometown of Encinitas, California.
Mintz and Snyder served together in the Army.
Michael Snyder currently serves as the Senior Army Instructor for Decatur High School's JROTC program.
