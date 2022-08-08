Decatur father and son join cross-country walk for pancreatic cancer, veterans causes

A North Alabama father-son duo is back home after helping to raise money and awareness for pancreatic cancer and veterans.
Lt. Col. Michael Snyder and his son Creighton Snyder caught up with Kenny Mintz in Colorado over the weekend.
Mintz is in the middle of a more than 3,000-mile journey that began April 1 at the Lincoln Memorial in D.C. and will end in his hometown of Encinitas, California. Along the way, he's raising money for the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, the Johnny Mac Soldier's Fund and Operation Resiliency.
Mintz and Michael Snyder served together in the Army.
Michael Snyder currently serves as the senior Army instructor for Decatur High School's JROTC program, but he and his son decided to take some time before school starts to join Mintz on the road for a couple of days.
Mintz, who blogs his journey on Facebook, said the Snyders arrived in the middle of the night Friday and walked with Mintz's group Saturday and Sunday morning before departing for Alabama again. They traveled about 25 miles together, from the eastern side of La Junta, Colorado, through the town and toward Walsenburg, Colorado.
Mintz said the 15-year-old Creighton Snyder is the first teenager to join him on the journey and braved 9 miles of walking Sunday despite blisters from the day before.
During their trip, the Snyders, Mintz and other members of the group discussed military experiences, spotted rattlesnake and stopped to speak with a Colorado state trooper who was curious about their mission.
The Snyders left Sunday to begin their trip back to Alabama, and Mintz is still walking. Find ways to support Mintz's mission here, and follow the journey here.