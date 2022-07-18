Decatur expands city limits to add luxury apartments; neighbors concerned with environmental impact

Decatur is expanding its city limits, and more housing options are coming with it.
The Decatur City Council on Monday approved the annexation of nearly 15 acres of land to build high-end apartments off of Upper River Road.
After months of consideration and hearing from residents in the area, the council voted 3-1 to approve the annexation and give the green light to build upscale apartments on the land.
Mayor Tab Bowling said the new apartments are crucial for the city as Decatur continues to expand and especially crucial for younger residents who can't afford to buy a home right now. The mayor said the city needs more upscale apartments to bring more people to the area.
"They're not in a position to purchase a home, and so, if we don't have the apartments, then they go and they live in other communities," said Bowling.
He said the 175-unit complex will greatly benefit the economy. Bowling added that by annexing the land and making it city property rather than county-owned land, it will be more costly to the developer and have more restrictions on what they can build, which he said is a good thing for nearby residents.
However, nearby residents don't necessarily agree with the mayor. Many are concerned about the environmental impact of a project like this.
Gregg Blythe's cattle property is 30 feet away from the new development. That means a multi-story apartment complex will be overlooking his cattle farm.
The Blythes and other residents in the area have been voicing their concerns for months. Neighbors are worried about how the new development will impact their land.
Blythe said he's worried about kids crossing the fence and getting in with his bull. He's also worried about increased traffic in the area, and he said upscale apartments just don't belong next to a cattle farm.
"It will disturb the apartment dwellers. (Being) 30 feet away from a cow that's pooping and having a calf is not very environmentally sound," said Blythe.
He also said the area is prone to flooding. In order to build the apartment complex, Blythe said, the developers will have to bring in fill dirt to build up the drainage.
"I'm concerned that if he builds it up, the drainage situation will cause our property to flood," Blythe said. "Our neighbors are concerned, and they're afraid their property will flood."
Blythe added, "The community does not want it. (The developer) is coming into a community that does not want his development, and the city has agreed that apartments would be more valuable than the community."
But Bowling believes all of the development "has a positive impact on our economy."
Bowling applauded the council for listening to residents' concerns.
"They took their time with this, and they gave the residents an opportunity to share their thoughts," he said.
However, other residents say their concerns weren't really heard.
"They listen, but their minds are already made up," said Andrea Hoffmeier-Wilson.
Neighbors said they are all for new developments but want to work with the city to find something more suitable for the area than a densely populated apartment complex.
"It's a slippery slope," said Hoffmeier-Wilson. "Fourteen-point-something acres here on Upper River Road that's done completely in opposition to everyone surrounding it — what's next?"
The city has not done an environmental assessment yet to see how the development will impact the land or surrounding wetlands. Blythe and other nearby residents say they will continue to advocate for a smaller development and make sure the plans don't negatively impact the surrounding ecosystem.
Local businessman Andy Villarreal is leading the development and plans to spend up to $25 million in the apartment complex.