Decatur elementary school honors student who was killed in Chicago with new library and garden

A library and garden can now be found at Chestnut Grove Elementary School in Decatur.
It's in memory of 4-year-old Mychal Moultry, known as MJ. He was shot and killed in Chicago in 2021.
The case is still unsolved. Moultry's mother, Angela Gregg, said Friday's additions to the school give her a sense of peace.
"For the school and to have the community honor MJ in this way, it just means the world to us honestly," said Gregg.
If you walk through the school's courtyard, you'll now find a rock garden classmates made and a little library.
"I think it's very unique way to honor him today and even with his classmates with the rock garden, keeping in the spirit of him, I'm really proud of what they've been able to do," said Gregg.
Gregg said her son was the light of her life.
"He's absolutely brilliant, he loved to open presents, go to the beach with his father, his favorite tv show was the Little Einstein's," said Gregg.
MJ was randomly shot and killed in Chicago, still there are many unanswered questions Gregg is waiting to get.
"I'm still working with Chicago police department, last night I was actually on the phone with investigators and they gave me some information so that's helpful," said Gregg.
The new nook in memory of MJ gives Gregg a sense of peace as she waits for answers.
"It's not easy every day getting up, trying to work, trying to fight for justice but but when I have days like this where we're honoring him and the community is coming together, on days like this is is a little easier," said Gregg.
Since Gregg's son's death, she has devoted her time to helping other families struggling with the loss of a child to gun violence.
The family's organization, Martyred for Justice Project got legislation passed in Illinois to help protect children who are victims of gun violence.
Gregg said it's her way of forever remembering her son.