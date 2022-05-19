Decatur domestic violence suspect captured more than five months after incident

Five months after allegedly beating a woman with a baseball bat, a Decatur domestic violence suspect is finally under arrest.
On December 1, 2021, officers with the Decatur Police Department were dispatched to the 1800 block of Glenn St. SW in reference to a domestic disturbance.
Upon arrival, officers located the victim suffering from an injury to her head. The victim stated she was struck in the head with a baseball bat by Otis Hollis, 55, of Decatur.
At the time of the incident, the victim and Hollis were in a romantic relationship.
Hollis fled the scene prior to officers arriving.
Hollis was located on May 18, 2022, and charged with second degree domestic violence - assault. He was transported to the Morgan County Jail where he was booked and held in lieu of a $5,000 bond.