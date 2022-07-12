Decatur City Schools working to fill 30 teaching positions by start of school

Decatur City Schools has about 30 open teaching positions that need to be filled by the start of school on August 10.
School leaders, though, are confident they will be fully-staffed by the time the first bell rings in less than a month.
"Principals are doing a very good job of seeking out potential candidates," DCS Deputy Superintendent of Instruction Dr. Yvette Evans said. "We are going through the process of vetting those people and I think by the time school starts we should be fully staffed. That's what we're hoping."
Evans said each year the district hires about 60 new teachers and this year was no different.
She feared some teachers would have retired or quit for a variety of reasons, including the Covid-19 pandemic, but a 4% pay raise helped keep them on board. Evans said that raise from the state also helped entice new teachers to sign on.
Evans said to expect the number of open positions to drop by the end of the day Tuesday as the board is expected to approve a number of new hires at its monthly meeting.
