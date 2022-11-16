Decatur City Schools to host job fair to combat staff shortages

Decatur City Schools will host a job fair next month to bring in new teachers, bus drivers and more for the second half of the school year.
Teachers throughout the country, including across the state and even here in Decatur, have felt the stress that staff shortages bring, which is why that upcoming Decatur City Schools job fair is so important.
"If you’re interested, come out, because we need you. The kids need you," said Shanice Billingsley, who teaches third grade at Walker Jackson Elementary.
She's been a teacher for seven years, but when you factor in teaching through a pandemic and extreme staff shortages, the past three years have brought on a unique type of challenge.
"We have so many students and not enough teachers. We can’t overcrowd these classrooms. We need more teachers to come out, because (students) need that one-on-one work with the teachers, that focus, and without that, they’re not getting what they need," said Billingsley.
As difficult as the staff shortages are on children, Billingsley said it's even more stressful on teachers.
"That’s even more kids that we have to bring into our classrooms. We don’t have the space, we don’t have the resources — we don’t have the time to get to every single child," she said.
Even though Walter Jackson Principal Tamara Caudle said she feels the school is getting back on track, the past few years have especially been rough on administrators.
"From an administrator standpoint, you don’t always get the best candidates, because you’re picking from such a small pool, and if that happens, once you get them in, it’s a lot of training that has to be done," Caudle said. "A lot of coaching has to be done, and that makes it harder for the administrator, because we have to really be out in those trenches and to each of those rooms (where) you’ve hired new people but (they) might not have been the most qualified due to the shortage."
Despite all these struggles, Walter Jackson secured the very prestigious Blue Ribbon Schools Program award in September. That huge accomplishment and positive work environment make it all worthwhile for Billingsley.
"The moment I found out we were a Blue Ribbon school, I said, 'I’m doing everything right, and I’m right where I’m supposed to be, and I know I’m making a difference,'" said Billingsley.
The job fair will be 4-6 p.m. Dec. 6 in the Decatur Middle School gym.
You can visit their website here for more information.