Decatur City Schools seeks volunteers, set to kick off 2nd year of mentor program

Decatur City Schools returns to the classrooms on Thursday, Aug. 3. For the second year, the district will kick off its mentor program, Dads on Duty, Moms as Mentors.
The program encourages middle school students to strive for good behavior and attendance while teaching them the importance of staying in school and graduating. Bruce Jones, community outreach coordinator for Decatur City Schools, says mentoring gives our youth a positive role model and helps them succeed.
“A lot of kids in our school system don’t have positive male or female role models. They are definitely missing a lot of positive role models so it’s unfortunate. This is a way for some of these kids to interact and see positive men doing positive things and to hear the stories of some of these men, ‘What do you do for a living, where do you work, are you military, what’s your background?'. We want the kids to hear something good and start to see themselves in some of these men and ladies,” said Jones.
“We want to come in this upcoming year, starting with the middle school Austin Middle and Decatur Middle, and beef it up, get more volunteers to make sure we start in the beginning building those relationships early so we can see success at our middle schools we saw last year," said Jones.
Dads on Duty, Moms as Mentors is looking for volunteers for this upcoming school year.
Volunteers will be required to go through mandatory training to learn about the program.
If you want more information, including how to volunteer, please contact Bruce Jones at bruce.jones@dcs.k12.al.us or 256-227-4725.