Decatur City Schools seeks volunteers, set to kick off 2nd year of mentor program

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Huntsville Alabama has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
Northern Marshall County in northeastern Alabama...
Western Jackson County in northeastern Alabama...
Southern Madison County in north central Alabama...
East central Morgan County in north central Alabama...

* Until 615 PM CDT

* At 539 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line
extending from 7 miles southeast of Huntland to near Gurley to near
Redstone Arsenal, moving southeast at 60 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...
Southern Huntsville, Scottsboro, Guntersville, Arab, Redstone
Arsenal, Owens Cross Roads, Hollywood, Grant, Skyline and Gurley.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

&&


HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

Weather Alert

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of west central
Madison...southeastern Limestone...southwestern Lauderdale...
southeastern Colbert...northwestern Cullman...northeastern
Franklin...Morgan and Lawrence Counties through 615 PM CDT...

At 529 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along
a line extending from near Huntsville International Airport to near
Trinity to near Cherokee. Movement was southeast at 30 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.

Locations impacted include...
Decatur, Madison, Hartselle, Russellville, Sheffield, Tuscumbia,
Moulton, Priceville, Trinity and Falkville.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

A severe thunderstorm watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for
north central, northeastern and northwestern Alabama.

&&


MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH

Weather Alert

...AIRPORT WEATHER WARNING...

The National Weather Service in Huntsville Alabama has issued an
Airport Weather Warning for...

Huntsville International Airport /HSV/.

* Until 615 PM CDT.

The following weather hazard(s) is expected:

* Wind gusts 25 knots or higher.

* Cloud to ground lightning within 5 nm of the airport.

Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH
512 IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING
AREAS

IN ALABAMA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 11 COUNTIES

IN NORTH CENTRAL ALABAMA

CULLMAN               LIMESTONE             MADISON
MORGAN

IN NORTHEAST ALABAMA

DEKALB                JACKSON               MARSHALL

IN NORTHWEST ALABAMA

COLBERT               FRANKLIN AL           LAUDERDALE
LAWRENCE

IN TENNESSEE THIS WATCH INCLUDES 3 COUNTIES

IN SOUTHERN MIDDLE TENNESSEE

FRANKLIN TN           LINCOLN               MOORE

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALBERTVILLE, ARAB, ATHENS, BOAZ,
COWAN, CULLMAN, DECATUR, DECHERD, ESTILL SPRINGS, FAYETTEVILLE,
FLORENCE, FORT PAYNE, GUNTERSVILLE, HUNTSVILLE, LYNCHBURG,
MOULTON, MUSCLE SHOALS, RAINSVILLE, RED BAY, RUSSELLVILLE,
SCOTTSBORO, SEWANEE, SHEFFIELD, TOWN CREEK, TUSCUMBIA,
AND WINCHESTER.

Weather Alert

...Air Quality Alert in effect Tuesday for Huntsville and Decatur...

The Alabama Department of Environmental Management (ADEM) has issued
an Air Quality Alert for Madison and Morgan counties, for Tuesday,
July 18.

An air quality alert means that ground level ozone or particulate
matter concentrations are expected to reach levels that are unhealthy
for sensitive groups. Children and people with asthma are at the
highest risk under these expected conditions.

ADEM recommends the following actions during an air quality alert
day:

Conserve electricity and set your air conditioner at a higher
temperature.

Limit driving and combine errands.

Use the bus or car pool to work.

Avoid use of gasoline power lawn and garden equipment.

Refuel cars and trucks after 6 pm.

Limit engine idling.

Use household, workshop, and garden chemicals in ways that keep
evaporation to a minimum, or try to avoid them when poor air quality
is forecast.

If breathing becomes difficult, move indoors.

For more information on what to do on an Air Quality Alert day,
visit the ADEM website at www.adem.alabama.gov, and click on Air
Quality Forecast. You can also visit the Environmental Protection
Agency at airnow.gov.

Decatur City Schools seeks volunteers, set to kick off 2nd year of mentor program

  • Updated
  • 0
Decatur City Schools

Image from the Decatur City Schools - Alabama Facebook page

Decatur City Schools returns to the classrooms on Thursday, Aug. 3. For the second year, the district will kick off its mentor program, Dads on Duty, Moms as Mentors.

The program encourages middle school students to strive for good behavior and attendance while teaching them the importance of staying in school and graduating. Bruce Jones, community outreach coordinator for Decatur City Schools, says mentoring gives our youth a positive role model and helps them succeed.

“A lot of kids in our school system don’t have positive male or female role models. They are definitely missing a lot of positive role models so it’s unfortunate. This is a way for some of these kids to interact and see positive men doing positive things and to hear the stories of some of these men, ‘What do you do for a living, where do you work, are you military, what’s your background?'. We want the kids to hear something good and start to see themselves in some of these men and ladies,” said Jones. 

“We want to come in this upcoming year, starting with the middle school Austin Middle and Decatur Middle, and beef it up, get more volunteers to make sure we start in the beginning building those relationships early so we can see success at our middle schools we saw last year," said Jones. 

Dads on Duty, Moms as Mentors is looking for volunteers for this upcoming school year.

Volunteers will be required to go through mandatory training to learn about the program.

If you want more information, including how to volunteer, please contact Bruce Jones at bruce.jones@dcs.k12.al.us or 256-227-4725.

