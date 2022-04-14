 Skip to main content
...The National Weather Service in Huntsville AL has issued a Flood
Warning for the following rivers in Alabama...

Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville affecting Madison, Jackson and
Marshall Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING TO EARLY SATURDAY
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville.

* WHEN...From this evening to early Saturday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Flood waters affect mostly bottomland
along the river...including low lying farm and pasturelands.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:00 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 12.0 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
late this evening to a crest of 16.0 feet early tomorrow
afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage Saturday
morning.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
16.0 feet on 04/27/1967.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Decatur City Schools seeking public's help after thieves take fuel, parts from school property

  • 0

Decatur City Schools is asking the public's help after yet another theft from vehicles on school property.

In one incident, tires were stolen off a vehicle; in another, a catalytic converter was cut off a vehicle parked outside the Decatur Middle School cafeteria. 

The most recent was early Thursday morning, when surveillance cameras captured a vehicle in the rear parking lot of the school's central office. Shortly after, it was discovered that fuel had been stolen from school system vehicles.

The school system said it's the third time this week that fuel has been stolen from school vehicles. Officials estimate the financial losses total several thousands dollars in thefts and damages.

Decatur City Schools said it has filed a police report with Decatur Police Department, but to help solve the case, they have released images from the surveillance cameras on social media.

Anyone with information about the thefts or the vehicles pictured is asked to contact Decatur Police. The department can be reached at 256-341-4600, and tips can be left anonymously at 256-341-4636.

