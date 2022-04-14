Decatur City Schools seeking public's help after thieves take fuel, parts from school property

Decatur City Schools is asking the public's help after yet another theft from vehicles on school property.
In one incident, tires were stolen off a vehicle; in another, a catalytic converter was cut off a vehicle parked outside the Decatur Middle School cafeteria.
The most recent was early Thursday morning, when surveillance cameras captured a vehicle in the rear parking lot of the school's central office. Shortly after, it was discovered that fuel had been stolen from school system vehicles.
The school system said it's the third time this week that fuel has been stolen from school vehicles. Officials estimate the financial losses total several thousands dollars in thefts and damages.
Decatur City Schools said it has filed a police report with Decatur Police Department, but to help solve the case, they have released images from the surveillance cameras on social media.
Anyone with information about the thefts or the vehicles pictured is asked to contact Decatur Police. The department can be reached at 256-341-4600, and tips can be left anonymously at 256-341-4636.