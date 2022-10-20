Decatur City Schools says more drivers ignoring bus stop signs, putting children at risk

It's a growing safety problem: Drivers ignoring school bus signs.
School officials said passing a stopped school bus raises the possibility of a deadly crash involving children.
Decatur City Schools on Wednesday afternoon logged information about a driver who illegally passed a stopped bus near the Beltline. Fortunately, no one was hurt.
But that's not always the case.
"It's unfortunately a frequent occurrence," said Jamie Penley, assistant transportation supervisor.
Three to four times a week Penley said they get reports from drivers of cars not stopping at bus stop signs.
"We refer those to the police and they do a lot of checking in, especially at certain spots in the city," said Penley.
Wednesday afternoon's incident took place at the southwest side of the Beltline, a busy area with lots of traffic.
"We drive hundreds of kids, a few thousands each day to school, and we get them home safely - as long as we do what we're supposed to do and, of course, other folks on the road," said Penley.
Incidents where cars ignore bus signals is happening all too often, according to a senior trooper with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. He said nearly all incidents stem from one thing.
"It's a lack of patience, whether you're speeding or following to close it all comes from a lack of patience," said Brandon Bailey, senior trooper with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
So far this year, in general, ALEA has recorded 394 bus wrecks, with one fatality.
In 2021, 565, with one fatality. Although one, is one too many.
"Parents if you can, if you know another parent, it could be a team effort, if you can send somebody to these bus stops where the kids are unloading or loading, tag team to make sure that these kids are safe," said Bailey.
Not only is there the risk of one's life when a driver fails to obey a stop sign, but the driver is also running the risk of being heavily penalized.
"First offense they're about to charge you $300 to $500, second is going for $300 to $500, and then after that can result in suspension of drivers license or even 100 hours of community service," said Bailey.
Both police and school officials are asking motorists to drive safely.
"Obviously safety is our No. 1 thing," said Penley.
Bailey said drivers on the opposite side of the road also need to stop, unless there is median dividing the road.
There's a chance a child is crossing to the other side of the street they get off.