Decatur City Schools mourning death of family member

Decatur City Schools announced Tuesday that it is grieving the loss of one of its own.
Bradley Bowman, the school system’s child nutrition program manager, “passed away suddenly Monday night,” the district said in a news release.
A cause of death was not released. Bowman, who worked for the district since 2017, is survived by his wife and children.
"Bradley was a beacon for many on the CNP team. He was a beloved individual by those that knew him. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his wife and children," said Deputy Superintendent Dwight Satterfield in a news release.