Decatur City Schools launching new academy to better help parents

The Decatur City School System is launching a new Parent and Family Engagement Academy.
It is a series of workshops to discuss how parents can better help their kids following some difficult years in school caused by the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic.
"In times of adversity is when we find our strength," LaToya Brown said.
She is a mother of four; three of whom are still students in Decatur City schools. So, she knows how difficult the last few years have been.
"We all have one common goal, and that's for the child to be successful," Brown said.
The school district hopes the new Parent and Family Engagement Academy will do just that.
"We just felt like we needed to hit the reset and really refocus the purpose of school," Superintendent Michael Douglas said.
The academy offers a number of workshops on topics like technology, social media, improving communication and mental health.
"Really give them the information and tools to navigate this very challenging, difficult digital era we're in," therapist Marsha Gill, who will be presenting at next week's workshop, said.
Brown says it will be a team effort among parents, teachers and students.
"With them being on the same page, they are able to work together and help the student with whatever issue they may have," Brown said.
The first workshop will be 6 p.m. Monday at Austin Junior High School. There will be another workshop Tuesday at Decatur High School.
You can register online and see other workshops that are planned here. Registration is not required.