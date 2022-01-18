Decatur City Schools announces mandatory mask policy after 3-2 board vote

The Decatur City Board of Education has voted 3-2 to implement a mandatory mask policy for all Decatur City Schools campuses.
The policy will begin Monday, Jan. 24, when in-person learning resumes. Decatur City Schools Superintendent Michael Douglas said right now, it feels like the best option for the district.
"Right now, our numbers are as high as they've ever been," Douglas said. "Obviously, we had to switch to virtual, which has been a huge inconvenience to our parents, our teachers, our community."
He said to get kids back in school and staying in school, the time has come to require masks for all students, staff and visitors. The mask policy will remain in effect until Feb. 8.
As of Tuesday, 790 students and staff in the district were out sick, according to the school system.