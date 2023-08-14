 Skip to main content
Decatur City Schools announces in-house recall of non-branded USB-C power cords

  Updated
Decatur City Schools announces in-house recall of non-branded USB-C power cords

Image courtesy of Decatur City Schools 

Decatur City Schools announced a recall of non-branded USB-C power cords Monday. 

You can view Decatur City Schools' full news release below: 

Decatur City Schools is doing an in-house recall of non-branded USB-C power cords. A USB-C cord recently experienced an electrical shortage at one of our schools. USB-C cords power a number of student and staff-issued devices.

The power cord affected is solid black and unbranded, meaning no labels like Dell, Lenovo, Apple, Amazon Basics, etc. Decatur City Schools technology department is replacing non-branded USB-C power cords with new branded power cords. Technology Coordinator Bryan Keenum says the district is being proactive.

Keenum is working with the district's media specialists to replace the unbranded USB-C power cords immediately. He is asking anyone in the Decatur City School system with an unbranded USB-C power cable to return it to the student or staff member's school library for a replacement.

