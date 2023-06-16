Decatur city leaders respond to surging interest in medical marijuana dispensaries

Two recently licensed medical marijuana companies have plans to open up dispensaries in Decatur.
Verano Alabama, LLC and RJK Holdings both received two of 21 licenses handed out on Monday from the Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission.
Decatur City Council President, Jacob Ladner, said he was the lone dissenting vote in December of 2022 on whether or not to approve allowing these dispensaries.
In the months that have followed, he said his opinion on the matter has not flipped.
"Those concerns haven't really changed in the past couple of months," said Ladner. "I still have concerns, if not more."
Ladner cited towards a recent National Geographic study which was released earlier this year, which Ladner said did not provide conclusive evidence of the effectiveness of using marijuana for medical purposes.
He also said he also is against the ordinance due to national laws on marijuana.
"The federal government says it's illegal," said Ladner. "Now in an unconstitutional way, we're going to say to the state and local municipalities [that we] are going to allow it."
Carlton McMasters, who represents District 3, where one of the two proposed dispensaries would be built, said he is in favor of the storefronts.
"As far as approving dispensaries, I opted to look at the medical research, said McMasters. "Doctors say medical cannabis can help alleviate symptoms associated with autism spectrum disorder, cancer-related pain or nausea."
On Monday, Ladner posted to his Facebook upset about signs he had been seeing all over town promoting a website that promised to get people a medical marijuana prescription with almost 100% guarantee.
"It just kinda pointed to what all my concerns were," said Ladner. "That this is all about money."
On Friday, the Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission said they are going to put a hold on officially giving licenses to companies on July 10, due to finding multiple inconsistencies in how they graded all the applicants who tried to get a license.