...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Alabama...

Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville affecting Jackson, Madison and
Marshall Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON TO THURSDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville.

* WHEN...From this afternoon to Thursday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Flood waters affect mostly bottomland
along the river...including low lying farm and pasturelands.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 3:00 AM CST Tuesday the stage was 12.3 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
late this afternoon to a crest of 16.0 feet tomorrow morning.
It will then fall below flood stage early Thursday morning.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
16.0 feet on 04/27/1967.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Decatur City Council to vote on medical marijuana Tuesday night

Medical marijuana in Decatur

Decatur City Council will hold another vote on medical marijuana Dec. 6.

Decatur City Council is expected to pass a vote on allowing medical marijuana in the River City.

"I would expect a split council potentially based off of what we've discussed and what we've heard but I would be surprised if it did not pass," Decatur City Council President Jacob Ladner said.

If the ordinance does pass, it does not guarantee the growth or sale of medical marijuana in the city.

Potential growers and sellers still have to get a license from the state and there are very few being awarded statewide.

If one is awarded to Decatur, Ladner says the leading spot to open a facility would be on the Beltline.

There are certain places these facilities cannot be near according to state law. These are places like schools. Decatur took it one step farther.

"We added residential areas to ours," Ladner said. "We had some council members who felt there needed to be a buffer there so when it comes to single-family residential homes, there can't be one within 500 feet of that type of zoning."

In addition to the medical marijuana vote, council is expected to pass the construction of two new electronic vehicle chargers using grant money from the state, as well as a one-time $100 Christmas bonus for city employees.

