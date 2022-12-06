Decatur City Council to vote on medical marijuana Tuesday night

Decatur City Council is expected to pass a vote on allowing medical marijuana in the River City.
"I would expect a split council potentially based off of what we've discussed and what we've heard but I would be surprised if it did not pass," Decatur City Council President Jacob Ladner said.
If the ordinance does pass, it does not guarantee the growth or sale of medical marijuana in the city.
Potential growers and sellers still have to get a license from the state and there are very few being awarded statewide.
If one is awarded to Decatur, Ladner says the leading spot to open a facility would be on the Beltline.
There are certain places these facilities cannot be near according to state law. These are places like schools. Decatur took it one step farther.
"We added residential areas to ours," Ladner said. "We had some council members who felt there needed to be a buffer there so when it comes to single-family residential homes, there can't be one within 500 feet of that type of zoning."
In addition to the medical marijuana vote, council is expected to pass the construction of two new electronic vehicle chargers using grant money from the state, as well as a one-time $100 Christmas bonus for city employees.