Decatur City Council holds first reading on proposed lodging tax ordinance

Decatur City Hall

Decatur City Council introduced a new proposed lodging tax ordinance on Monday.

It would be a 3% increase from seven to 10 percent.

That would generate about $750,000 a year in additional revenue.

Currently, it would only apply to hotels in Decatur city limits.

Council President Jacob Ladner told WAAY 31 with the current 7% tax, about 64% of that money goes to the Decatur Area Convention & Visitors Bureau.

Additional money from the 3% would be kept by the city and used for recreational and economic development projects.

The ordinance was up for a first reading Monday, meaning no vote.

The earliest a vote could happen is in two weeks at the next city council meeting.

