Decatur city council discusses medical marijuana dispensaries in city limits

The city of Decatur is considering getting into the medical marijuana business. On Monday, city council introduced an ordinance to allow medical cannabis dispensaries in city limits. The ordinance is a requirement by the state. Even though medical marijuana is legalized statewide, it's up to each municipality to opt-in and allow dispensaries in their jurisdiction.
Council members have two weeks to review the ordinance before a vote on December 6th. Until then, council members are urging everyone to research the pros and cons to medical cannabis, and how dispensaries could impact their city.
"I think that this is a really great benefit to our community and I'm hoping it's going to pass," said council member Hunter Pepper.
Council president Jacob Ladner talked about the need to speak with parties both for and against the proposal. He said, "You need to talk to more than just growers, and frankly I've heard from 95 percent growers and people who lobby for growers than the other side of this argument. So I agree everyone needs to do their research, you need to talk to your doctors that you respect and trust."
Ladner expects more discussion at the December 6th meeting before the ordinance is voted on.
As required by the state, dispensaries would be located at least 1,000 feet from any schools or day cares. Decatur is going one step further and limiting how close a dispensing site could be to residential areas as well.
If approved, Decatur will join more than 30 other municipalities throughout the state that allow medical marijuana dispensaries.