Decatur City Council approves two proposed medical marijuana dispensing sites along HWY 31 South

In a special city council meeting Tuesday evening, Decatur City Council approved two proposed medical marijuana dispensary sites.
At least two businesses have shown interest in operating a dispensary within city limits.
One of them is based out of Cullman. The other is in Chicago.
The deadline for potential growers and sellers to apply for a license is running out.
Wagon Trail Med-Serv President Joey Robertson says his team is prepared.
"We built our facilities to suit what would eventually be a medical program in the state," Wagon Trail Med-Serv President Joey Robertson said.
Robertson has been operating a hemp business out of Cullman for three years.
He says he's now hoping for an integrated license to expand.
"That means we'll be able to, at our facility here, cultivate cannabis and then turn it into the concentrated oils and then make finished products out of those concentrated oils that we will be able to sell into our dispensary sites in Decatur," Robertson said.
Robertson's proposed location is at 3610 Highway 31 South.
The property has received approval from Decatur City Council.
"It's not going to be what a lot of people are going to think, like a smoke and vape shop where people are standing outside loitering and using the products," Robertson said. "What you're going to see is something that's going to be very consistent, very clean new building. It's going to have security, well lit."
Only 37 dispensaries will be allowed in the entire state.
Another potential location Decatur City Council approved is 3417 Highway 31 South.
It's less than a mile away from where Robertson hopes to operate his dispensary.
Now both locations need approval from the Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission.
"I want people to understand this is about patients and really giving access to a medical product that can give a better quality of life to their patients," Robertson said "It's not to be misunderstood with recreational cannabis or buying cannabis it off the street.."
Robertson says he'll know whether or not he is approved by the Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission by June 12th.
If approved, he says his site will hopefully be in operation by the end of 2023.