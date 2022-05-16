Decatur City Council approves Todd Pinion as next chief of police

Less than six months ago, then-Capt. Todd Pinion found himself named interim chief of the Decatur Police Department after the police chief retired without notice.
Now, he's accepted the chief position on a more permanent basis.
The Decatur City Council approved the appointment during its Monday meeting. According to the agreement, Pinion will get a pay raise and be required to move inside the Decatur city limits by May 30, 2023.
Pinion will be chief starting May 30. Emme Long, public information officer for the city of Decatur, said there will be a special ceremony welcoming Pinion as chief on May 31.
More than two dozen people applied for the job, which was previously held by Nate Allen. The applicant list was eventually narrowed down to Pinion, retired Capt. Chris Jones and retired Lt. James Buchli.