Decatur City Council approves new waterfront development on Ingalls Harbor

A proposed waterfront development on Ingalls Harbor in Decatur cleared a major hurdle on Monday.
On a 4-1 vote, members of the Decatur City Council voted to give the green light to the property's developer, Patrick Lawler.
"A really good opportunity to get something for our citizens," said Jacob Ladner, the council's president who represents the 5th district in Decatur. "This is what our citizens want."
Lawler said he will be funding the $30 million toward the project, which is expected to be at least 75,000 square feet.
During the council meeting, a majority of the council expressed their favor towards the project, outside of council member Billy Jackson.
Jackson raised concerns about the waterfront development taking two acres from Decatur Utilities.
"This was bought for that specific purpose to make sure that we had that ground," said Jackson, who represents the 1st district in Decatur. "When that time did come and we did grow and expand as a city that we would be able to accommodate that."
Another speaker voiced their worries about possible trash build-up, with the property being so close to the Tennessee River.
"You know any time a Whataburger opens up in town, I see a Whataburger cup in the offspring trap," said Pat Underwood, who lives in Decatur. "When a Buc-ee's opens in Athens, I see Buc-ee's cups in the litter trap."
Lawler said he understands the concern and he said the other property he developed in Guntersville takes trash seriously.
"I'd encourage them to go to the City Harbor in Guntersville and they'll see it's not going to be a concern," said Lawler. "We have two full-time people and that's all they do, keep everything very nice."
Construction will not start until 2024 at the earliest. Lawler said he also is waiting on approval from TVA.
He said though the wait will be worth it and this project is something all of Decatur should be excited about.
"We're about 70% leased already," said Lawler. "Big Mike's Steakhouse is one of them, the Wake Eatery by Big Mike's will be there [and] we're doing a pizza concept."